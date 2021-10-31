The Fontana A.B. Miller football team wrapped up the undisputed Mountain Valley League championship by smashing Indian Springs, 43-22, in the final regular season game on Oct. 29.
The Rebels (4-0 in the league, 6-2 overall) will begin action in the CIF playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5 at Twentynine Palms (7-1).
Quarterback Andrew Ridge led the Rebels with his running and passing. He rushed 26 times for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also completed 5 of 8 passes for 61 yards.
Tyler Jean-Jacques rushed 11 times for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught 2 passes for 11 yards. In addition, he was outstanding on defense, intercepting 2 passes and returning them 44 yards in all.
Isaac Granados had 10 rushes for 46 yards and Ilya Ridge had a 15-yard carry. Luis Dominguez caught a 34-yard pass, Steven Thomas caught a 15-yarder, and Sergio Lopez had a short pass reception.
The Miller defense was spearheaded by Lopez, who made 5 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles. Granados had 5 tackles, David Perez Jr. had 4 tackles and 3 assists, Jean-Jacques had 3 tackles and 2 assists, Thomas had 3 tackles and 1 assist, Skye Binion had 2 tackles and 5 assists, and Dominguez had 2 tackles and 1 assist. Matthew Perez had a sack.
