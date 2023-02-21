Nathen Sandoval crushed a double and a single and scored two runs as the Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team triumphed over Ontario, 7-3, in a non-league game on Feb. 17.
Landon Herrera singled twice and Deanthony Rios boomed a double and drove in a run.
Gabriel Mendez singled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Ilya Ridge had a single and two runs, Aidan Garcia had a single and an RBI, and Eyain Gutierrez singled.
Mendez was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one earned run in five innings of work. Sandoval obtained the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.