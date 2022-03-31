Andrew Ridge went 4-for-4 to help spark the Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team to an 8-4 win over Jurupa Valley on March 29.
Ridge slugged a triple and three singles, drove in two runs, and scored two runs as the Rebels won their Mountain Valley League opener and raised their overall record to 8-5.
Deanthony Rios went 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs, while Landon Herrera had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Robert Alvarez singled and drove in two runs. Daniel Martinez and Nathan Sandoval both singled twice and Andrew Cariaso, Jeremiah Gardner, and Josemanuel Saldana each singled once.
Alvarez was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and one earned run in six innings. He struck out eight batters.
