The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team raised its season record to 5-1 by acquiring a 10-6 win in eight innings over Rialto on March 1.
The score was tied at 5-5 before the Rebels erupted for five runs in the top of the eighth to claim the win.
Robert Alvarez slugged a home run and a single, drove in three runs, and scored two runs to help spark the Rebels.
Andrew Cariaso clubbed a home run and knocked in three runs, while Andrew Ridge slammed two doubles and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in one run. Josemanuel Saldana crushed a double and two singles and Daniel Martinez doubled and drove in two runs. Deanthony Rios added a single.
Jeremiah Gardner pitched well, allowing three hits and no earned runs in three innings.
----- IN PREVIOUS ACTION, the Rebels swept a doubleheader against Perris.
Miller stormed to a 14-4 triumph in the opener as Martinez pounded a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Rios singled twice and knocked in three runs. Alvarez, Andrew Ridge, and Ilya Ridge each had two singles and one RBI. Gardner provided a single and an RBI.
In the second game, Miller exploded for nine runs in the first inning and rolled to a 16-4 win. Andrew Ridge went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Juan Ocampo singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Martinez and Cariaso each went 2-for-3, scored three runs, and drove in three runs.
