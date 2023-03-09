The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team pummeled Pacific, 21-0, in a game on March 3.
Nathen Sandoval went 2-for-2 with two doubles and scored four runs for the Rebels. He also drove in four runs.
Ilya Ridge belted a double and a single, scored three runs, and knocked in three runs.
David Perez singled twice, scored three runs, and drove in three runs. Landon Herrera singled twice and drove in four runs. Aidan Garcia singled two times, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Angel Lopez boomed a double and Andrew Ortiz, Deanthony Rios, Richard Sevilla, Mason Raney, and Gabriel Mendez all contributed singles.
Sandoval, Andrew Guzman, and Ridge combined to throw a one-hit shutout.
