The Rebels are on a roll.
Fontana A.B. Miller’s high-powered baseball team stayed atop the Mountain Valley League standings by demolishing Rubidoux, 24-4, on April 19, as every player in the lineup garnered at least one hit.
It was the ninth straight victory overall for Miller, which raised its record to 7-0 in the league and 14-5 overall.
“It’s been a great season for us,” said coach Steve Mann. “We brought in some new coaches and started changing the process of how we do things, and the kids really bought into our process.”
Mann said the Rebels have been aided by the efforts of several seniors, including Andrew Ridge, Robert Alvarez, and Daniel Martinez.
“They have really carried the team and set the tone, keeping everyone moving in the right direction,” Mann said. “I’m really proud of the whole team, but those three have taken on the role of senior leadership this season.”
Martinez ignited the Rebels’ 20-hit attack against Rubidoux by blasting a triple and a double, scoring four runs, and driving in four runs.
Ridge slugged a triple and a single, scored three runs, and drove in a run, while Andrew Cariaso hammered two doubles, scored three runs, and knocked in four runs. Nathen Sandoval belted a double and single, scored a run, and drove in four runs.
Josemanuel Saldana had two singles and Alvarez, Jeremiah Gardner, Deanthony Rios, William Perez, Landon Herrera, Gabriel Mendez, Juan Ocampo, Ilya Ridge, Diego Dominguez, and Rodrigo Uribe all notched one single.
Ilya Ridge pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Rebels obtained a key 6-3 win over second-place Jurupa Valley.
Cariaso clobbered a two-run home run and Sandoval pounded a double and two singles and scored a run. Andrew Ridge had two singles, one run, and one RBI, while Martinez had a single, two runs, and one RBI. Herrera had a single, run, and RBI and Saldana, Alvarez, and Ilya Ridge all singled.
Alvarez was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters in five innings. Martinez gained the save by striking out two hitters.
