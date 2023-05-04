The Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain Valley League.
The Rebels compiled a 12-3 record in league competition (13-6 overall) and shared the championship with Jurupa Valley and San Bernardino.
Miller ended the regular season with two victories over Indian Springs.
On April 26, the Rebels vanquished Indian Springs, 11-5, as Gabriel Mendez picked up the pitching victory. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort. He had five strikeouts.
Previously, Miller shut out Indian Springs, 10-0, as Nathen Sandoval turned in an excellent performance on the mound. He allowed three hits and struck out 12 batters in six innings of work.
Miller had an explosive offense throughout the season, scoring at least seven runs in 12 of the Rebels’ games.
The Rebels advanced into the CIF playoffs on May 3 but suffered a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to Indio.
