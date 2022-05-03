The Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team completed a perfect Mountain Valley League season and earned a home game in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
The Rebels (10-0 in league, 17-5 overall) were scheduled to play Rancho Mirage (15-13) on Thursday, May 5 in a Division 6 duel.
In their final regular season contest on April 28, the Rebels squashed Indian Springs, 24-0, as Andrew Ridge pitched a five-inning no-hitter. He walked 2 batters and struck out 6.
Ridge was also outstanding at the plate, pounding a triple and a single, driving in five runs, and scoring three runs.
Robert Alvarez slugged a triple and a double, scored four runs, and knocked in three runs for Miller, which erupted for 13 runs in the second inning and coasted to the win.
Daniel Martinez belted a double and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Jeremiah Gardner blasted a double, scored three runs, and drove in three runs. Juan Ocampo singled twice, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Andrew Cariaso singled, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Gabriel Mendez doubled and Josemanuel Saldana, Wilman Perez, Landon Herrera, and Rodrigo Uribe all singled.
