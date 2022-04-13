The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team continued on its torrid pace in league competition by smashing Indian Springs, 16-0, on April 12.
The first-place Rebels raised their record to 5-0 in the Mountain Valley League and 12-5 overall by accomplishing their seventh straight win.
Andrew Ridge went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. He drove in four runs and scored two runs. Ridge also was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in four innings and striking out nine batters.
Robert Alvarez doubled and singled, scored two runs, and had one RBI.
Andrew Cariaso crunched a double, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Daniel Martinez singled twice and scored a run, and singles were accomplished by Nathen Sandoval, Deanthony Rios, Josemanuel Saldana, Landon Herrera, Juan Ocampo, Diego Dominguez, and Rodrigo Uribe.
----- IN A previous game, Miller walloped San Bernardino, 11-1, behind a great overall performance by Alvarez, who went 3-for-3, scored four runs, and drove in three runs. He also pitched well, allowing three hits and striking out six batters in five innings.
Andrew Ridge doubled and singled and scored two runs, while Ilya Ridge had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Sandoval singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Martinez singled and drove in two runs and David Perez had a single, run, and RBI.
(0) comments
