The Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team clinched the undisputed Mountain Valley League championship by smashing San Bernardino, 16-0, on April 26.
The Rebels improved their record to 9-0 in the league (16-5 overall) by notching their 11th straight victory overall.
Robert Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and a sacrifice fly to help spark Miller. He scored four runs and drove in three runs. In addition, he pitched well, allowing one hit in four innings while striking out five batters.
Daniel Martinez crushed a triple and three singles, scored two runs, and drove in four runs in a 4-for-5 performance.
Andrew Ridge hammered two doubles and a single, scored three runs, and knocked in two runs.
Jeremiah Gardner had a double, run, and RBI, while Andrew Cariaso, Nathen Sandoval, Deanthony Rios, Landon Herrera, and Ilya Ridge each had a single and an RBI.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Miller pounded Pacific, 11-1, as Martinez went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Andrew Ridge doubled and singled, scored three runs, and drove in two runs.
Alvarez clubbed a triple and had one run and one RBI.
Ilya Ridge had a double, run, and RBI.
Sandoval drilled two singles and knocked in three runs, while Josemanuel Saldana had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Herrera had two singles and Rios added one single.
Andrew Ridge was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no earned runs in four innings. He struck out 11 batters.
