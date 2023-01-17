The Fontana A.B. Miller basketball ladies have endured some hard times over the past decade, but this year they are showing great improvement and are enjoying lots of success.
The Rebels have roared to a 9-4 overall record in the 2022-23 season, including a 47-13 rout of Pacific on Jan. 11.
Much of the credit goes to their coach, Veronica Anaya, who knows a lot about winning; she was a member of the 2007 team at Miller which won the CIF championship.
“I think the girls have put in a lot of work to get to this level of competition, considering that for some of them, this is their first time ever playing basketball,” Anaya said.
The Rebels are sparked by Setsianna Kraynak, who regularly uses her quickness to run past opponents for layups. She is a multi-talented athlete who is also a standout wrestler.
Also playing very well are Cassandra Rivera Garcia, who is effective inside the key, and Monique Torres, who has connected on numerous three-point shots.
Against Pacific, Torres fired in 12 points and Garcia added 11 points. Kraynak had 8 points, Getsemani Pacheco had 7, Hailey Ruiz 6, and Amanda Gonzalez 1.
The Rebels had not had a winning season since 2013, but they got on the right track in November with three straight victories during a tournament (28-24 over Bloomington, 55-36 over Redlands, and 39-22 over Arroyo Valley), followed by triumphs over Grand Terrace, Vista Del Lago, and Jurupa Valley.
“They’ve never won before, so this is a treat for them,” Anaya said.
