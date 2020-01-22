Abel Aguilera scored 17 points to lead the Fontana A.B. Miller basketball men to an 86-47 rout of Pacific in a Mountain Valley League game on Jan. 16.
Jimmy Reyes fired in 16 points and Joseph Wilkins put in 14 as the Rebels, who are the defending champions, stayed in contention for top honors in the league.
Miles Jackson had 11 points and Ryan Lewis and D.J. Jackson both added 8 points.
In a previous game, Miller waltzed past Vista del Lago, 76-50, as Aguilera fired home 18 points, Reyes had 15, and Lewis had 15.
