Chalk up another championship for the Fontana A.B. Miller Rebels.
The Miller basketball men secured a share of their second straight Mountain Valley League title by pounding Vista del Lago, 76-47, on Feb. 4.
"I'm extremely proud of my players," said coach Gerry Alvarez, whose squad finished with an 11-1 league record (15-10 overall).
He said the team started slowly in pre-league action but has performed very well in recent weeks.
"The plan was to get beat up a little bit outside of league, face some really tough competition in tournaments, and get our skills and maturity straight -- and then when it came to league, take care of business," he said.
The key victory for the Rebels came on Jan. 30, when they pulled out a thrilling 57-55 win over Indian Springs (which had beaten the locals earlier in the year). Jimuel Reyes scored 29 points, including a crucial basket in the final minute, to spark Miller.
Alvarez said Reyes, a senior guard, has been outstanding throughout the season, averaging close to 25 points per game.
"He has come up so big for us in big games, particularly against Indian Springs and San Bernardino (a 66-65 win on Jan. 21)," Alvarez said. "It's a collective effort for sure, but at the same time, we rely on him a lot."
When the opponents have tried to swarm over Reyes in an attempt to contain him, he has been effective at passing the basketball to his open teammates. Reyes said the team has greatly improved over the course of the season.
"We had some bumps in the road," he said. "We were losing at first, but we picked it up, and we're coming together as a team and we're ready for playoffs now."
Senior guard Anthony Vargas, one of the co-captains along with Joseph Wilkins and Reyes, said that hard work during practice sessions paid off in the games.
"At first, we had immaturity on the team, but toward the end of the year we started to pick it up," Vargas said.
Now the Rebels are setting their sights on next week's CIF playoffs.
"It has been a long journey, and our initial goal of winning league has been met, but we have bigger fish to fry," Alvarez said. "We're looking forward to the CIF playoffs, and hopefully our growth and maturity comes into play and we'll be able to go far."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.