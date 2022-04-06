The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball squad blasted Pacific, 17-1, on April 5 to obtain its fifth straight victory of the season.
The Rebels stayed in first place in the league standings with a 3-0 record (10-5 overall).
Pitchers Daniel Martinez, Gabriel Mendez, and Ilya Ridge combined on a one-hitter and allowed no earned runs.
Andrew Ridge slugged a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Robert Alvarez crunched a triple and a single and scored a pair of runs. Ilya Ridge doubled, singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Martinez singled twice, scored two runs, and knocked in three runs. Landon Herrera had two singles, two runs, and two runs batted in. Andrew Cariaso doubled and singled and drove in two runs. Deanthony Rios had a single, run, and two runs batted in. JoseManuel Saldana, Wilman Perez, and Jeremiah Gardner all singled.
In a previous game, Miller squashed Rubidoux, 16-0, as Andrew Ridge, Nathen Sandoval, and Ilya Ridge combined to pitch a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Martinez went 4-for-4 with four runs and one RBI, while Alvarez went 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI. Cariaso was 2-for-3, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Andrew Ridge doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Ilya Ridge singled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Sandoval and Saldana both had a single, run, and RBI. Herrera scored two runs and drove in three runs.
