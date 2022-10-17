Mario Hayward rushed for 129 yards in 7 carries and scored 3 touchdowns as the Fontana A.B. Miller football team breezed past Pacific, 56-0, on Oct. 14.
The Rebels led 42-0 at halftime and raised their record to 2-1 in the Mountain Valley League (3-5 overall).
Aiden Garcia had a 47-yard touchdown run, David Perez had a 20-yard TD run, and Tyrone Freeman ran 20 yards for a TD. Jesus Rasura picked up 10 yards in 2 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown, and Sergio Lopez had a 10-yard run.
Damien Herrera Lopez completed 2 touchdown passes to Freeman of 38 and 18 yards. Herrera Lopez also threw a 29-yard completion to Abraham Ramirez-Castro.
On defense, Sergio Lopez and Christopher Flores both recovered fumbles and JuanPablo Rodriguez forced a fumble. Jared Brieske had 2 sacks and David Perez had 1 sack.
Ruben Palacio had 3 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles, while Sergio Lopez had 3 tackles and 1 assist. Ivan Flores-Corral had 2 tackles and 3 assists and Eric Copeland and Flores both had 2 tackles and 1 assist.
Miller will play at San Bernardino on Friday, Oct. 21.
