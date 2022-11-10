Four Fontana A.B. Miller High School cross country runners finished in the top 10 in the league finals/CIF qualifier race recently.
The Rebels were led by 9th grader Olivia Alvarez, who took first place in the girls’ division. Jessica Ordunez, a 10th grader, captured third place.
In the boys’ competition, sophomore Ignacio Quevedo obtained fourth place and senior Sebastion Velazquez came in eighth.
