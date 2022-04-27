This spring has been a time when boys’ volleyball has sprung to life for local high school teams.
Both Fontana A.B. Miller High School and Fontana High School achieved championships in their respective leagues and advanced into the CIF Division V playoffs.
At Miller, the Rebels went undefeated in the Sunkist League with a 10-0 record (21-8 overall). In the first round of the playoffs, they were scheduled to host North on Thursday, April 28.
At Fohi, the Steelers took first place in the San Andreas League with an 11-1 record (18-7 overall). The Steelers vanquished Knight, 3-1, in a CIF wild card match on April 26.
In addition, Summit played well in the San Andreas League, compiling a 9-3 record and finishing in second place. Summit was scheduled to travel to Moreno Valley in a playoff encounter on April 27.
