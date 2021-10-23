Thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team clinched at least a tie for the Mountain Valley League championship.
Sergio Lopez intercepted two passes and returned both of them for touchdowns as the Rebels vanquished San Bernardino, 31-6, on Oct. 21.
Coach Andrew Amosa’s team (3-0 in league, 5-2 overall) can clinch the undisputed championship with a win at Indian Springs on Friday, Oct. 29.
This is the first league title for the Rebels since 2009, when Jeff Steinberg was their coach. Previously, the only championship for Miller came in 1994 under Pat McCarthy.
The Rebels, who have outscored their three league opponents by a combined margin of 115-27, did a fine job of stopping a San Bernardino team which had been capable of putting a lot of points on the scoreboard.
Miller was ahead 19-0 at halftime, and in the third period, a pass attempt by San Bernardino was deflected into the air and Lopez grabbed it. He dashed 27 yards into the right corner of the end zone before being mobbed by his happy teammates.
San Bernardino later was able to cash in a TD, but in the fourth quarter, another pass by the visitors was picked off by Lopez, who breezed 25 yards into the end zone to clinch the game.
In the first half, the Rebels relied on short passes and fine runs by quarterback Andrew Ridge. He scored on a 10-yard keeper to put the locals ahead.
A short while later, Ridge had a 12-yard gain to set up his 3-yard TD run around the left side.
Then he had an 18-yard run to bring the Rebels close to the goal line again, and Isaac Granados accounted for six points with a 13-yard run.
