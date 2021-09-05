After losing their first game of the season to powerful Jurupa Hills, the Fontana A.B. Miller High School football players came right back the following week and turned in a powerful performance of their own.
Miller’s linemen controlled the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense, resulting in a 41-8 victory over Bloomington at Bruce Richardson Stadium on Sept. 3.
Miller jumped ahead quickly by scoring a touchdown on its second play from scrimmage. Mario Hayward took a handoff from quarterback Andrew Ridge and sped 74 yards down the sideline.
“I think we did a really good job,” Ridge said. “Obviously, we’re happy we won, but I think there is a lot of stuff we need to work on.”
Miller added another touchdown on a 3-yard run by Skye Binion for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
In the second period, Isaac Granados collected a pair of touchdowns. One of the TDs came on a 4-yard burst through the middle, and the other one was a crowd-pleasing 32-yarder in which he spun past two defenders.
In the third quarter, Ridge tossed a short pass to Hayward, who followed good blocking and gained 37 yards. That play set up Ridge’s 16-yard run to the goal line on a keeper.
The final Miller touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when Jesse Ramirez surged 50 yards to the end zone.
Hayward had another long run for an apparent TD, but it was called back by a penalty. He caught 3 passes for 46 yards during the game.
Ridge completed 6 of 11 passes for 114 yards and also rushed 4 times for 51 yards. Steven Thomas, Luis Dominguez, and Sergio Lopez had receptions.
Damien Herrera Lopez was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts.
On defense, Sergio Mercado and Dominguez had fumble recoveries, and Lopez and Granados forced fumbles.
Hayward had 2 sacks and Anthony Guerrero, Mokeni Vave, Vili Paama, and Binion each had 1 sack.
Lopez made 4 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles, while Thomas had 4 tackles and 2 assists. Binion had 3 tackles and 8 assists. Matthew Perez and Guerrero both had 2 tackles and 3 assists, Hayward had 2 tackles, and Samuel Salazar had 2 tackles.
Bloomington was able to cash in a touchdown in the game’s final minute.
Miller’s next game will be at Arlington on Thursday, Sept. 9.
