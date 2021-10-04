The Fontana A.B. Miller football team started its Mountain Valley League season in impressive fashion, routing Jurupa Valley by a 42-7 score on Oct. 1.
The Rebels, who raised their record to 3-2 overall, are scheduled to travel to Rubidoux on Friday, Oct. 8.
Mario Hayward had a great game against Jurupa Valley, rushing for 181 yards in 13 carries and cashing in 2 touchdowns. He also caught 2 passes for 10 yards.
Andrew Ridge completed 11 passes in 16 attempts for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also gained 71 yards in 7 carries and ran in for 2 TDs.
Tyler Jean-Jacques caught 4 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Luis Dominguez had 2 receptions for 49 yards. Steven Thomas hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass and Andres Lozano and Sergio Lopez also had receptions.
Jean-Jacques also contributed on defense by intercepting a pass and returning it 28 yards.
Hayward made 4 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle. Dominguez had 3 tackles and 2 assists. Lopez had 2 tackles and 5 assists, Jean-Jacques had 2 tackles, and Anthony Guerrero had 1 tackle and 8 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.