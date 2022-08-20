The opening game of the 2022 prep football season for the Fontana A.B. Miller Rebels was certainly one to remember.
Tyrone Freeman's 4-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the game gave Miller a thrilling 19-16 win over Colton in a non-league clash at Bruce Richardson Field on Aug. 19.
The dramatic TD capped an exciting comeback for the Rebels, who trailed 16-7 entering the fourth quarter.
"It's probably the tightest game I've had in my five years here at Miller," said coach Andrew Amosa. "We fought hard today and came out on top."
The Rebels were behind 16-13 when they took over on their own 36-yard line with 6 minutes remaining following a Colton punt.
Damien Herrera Lopez completed a 33-yard pass to Sergio Lopez to move the football into the visitors' territory.
Then the Rebels used their running game to advance to the 1-yard line with less than a minute to go. On their next play, they lost yardage back to the 4.
As the clocking kept ticking, the Rebels quickly lined up and Freeman accepted the snap from center. He followed great blocking on the right side of the line and barreled into the end zone as the Miller fans exploded with joy.
Colton desperately tried to come back but a last-gasp pass was intercepted by Sergio Lopez, ending the game.
The evening didn't start well for the Rebels, who fell behind 6-0 and found themselves stuck on their own 6-yard line in the second quarter.
But that's when Damien Herrera Lopez stepped back and lobbed a pass to Sergio Lopez, who made a fine over-the-shoulder catch at the 30-yard line and outraced three Colton defenders to the goal line for a sensational 94-yard touchdown.
The extra point put the Rebels on top, 7-6, but Colton later acquired a safety to go up at halftime, 8-7. The Yellowjackets then dominated the third quarter and expanded their advantage to 16-7.
However, Miller stormed back as Freeman dashed 38 yards around the right side to set up a 10-yard touchdown by Mario Hayward, making it 16-13 and setting up the fantastic finish.
