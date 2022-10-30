The Fontana A.B. Miller football team ended its regular season with a 39-26 victory over Indian Springs and tied for third place in the Mountain Valley League standings.
The Rebels will now advance to the CIF Division 13 playoffs and will have a home game in the first round against Mountain Valley League opponent Rubidoux on Friday, Nov. 4. This will be a rematch of a game in which Rubidoux edged Miller, 23-19, in the regular season on Oct. 7.
Both Miller and Rubidoux finished 3-2 in the league standings and 4-6 overall.
Against Indian Springs, Miller received outstanding rushing performances from Tyrone Freeman and Mario Hayward. Freeman carried the football 26 times for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Hayward had 28 carries for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Freeman also returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.
Miller led 27-14 at halftime and then expanded the margin to 33-14 in the third period on Freeman’s 60-yard run.
Indian Springs sliced the lead to 33-26 in the fourth quarter, but Hayward clinched the game for the Rebels with a 3-yard TD run in the final minutes.
On the defensive side, Kevin Rojas recovered a fumble and Eric Copeland had a sack.
Copland had 4 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles, while Juan Gonzalez had 5 tackles and 1 assist and David Perez had 4 tackles and 5 assists. Jared Brieske had 3 tackles and 4 assists and Ivan Flores-Corral had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
