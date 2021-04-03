The Fontana A.B. Miller High School football team had to wait a long time for its opening game of the 2020-2021 season, but it was worth the wait.
Leading 20-14 at halftime, Miller exploded for 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 39-14 win over Pacific on April 1.
Jhovanny Hernandez rushed for 120 yards in 12 carries and scored two touchdowns to spark the Miller squad.
Andrew Ridge completed 5 of 12 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 5 times for 27 yards.
Oscar Fuentes Jr. scored two touchdowns, one on a run and another on a pass reception. Luis Dominguez had 3 catches for 40 yards.
The Miller defense made some huge plays. Steven Thomas had 2 pass interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and Matthew Perez Guzman brought back an interception 57 yards for a TD.
Dominguez, Thomas, and Fuentes each made 5 tackles and Skye Binion and Guzman both had 4 tackles.
