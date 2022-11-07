Back on Oct. 7, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team lost a heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 23-19, in a regular season game.
Fortunately for the Rebels, they received a second opportunity to face Rubidoux, and this time, Miller emerged with a big win.
The Rebels triumphed in the rematch by a score of 27-6 in the first round of the CIF Division 13 playoffs on Nov. 4.
Miller will now advance to the second round on Friday, Nov. 11 at home against San Gabriel.
Quarterback Damien Herrera Lopez had a terrific game, completing 11 of 16 passes for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Rebels scored a TD in each quarter and raised their record to 5-6.
Tyrone Freeman caught 4 passes for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed 4 times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Mario Hayward rushed 8 times for 81 yards and caught 3 passes for 47 yards and a TD.
Jesse Ramirez had 5 carries for 40 yards.
Abraham Ramirez-Castro kicked 3 extra points.
The Rebels did a fine job on defense, allowing Rubidoux to reach the end zone only once.
Freeman had 4 solo tackles and 9 assisted tackles. Juan Gonzalez made 3 tackles and 12 assists and Anthony Guerrero had 2 tackles and 13 assists.
Eric Copeland had 3 tackles and 7 assists and JuanPablo Rodriguez, David Perez, and Jared Brieske all had 2 tackles and 6 assists.
Brieske forced a fumble and Guerrero recovered a fumble.
