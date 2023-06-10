Raymond Gutierrez, a Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate, performed very well for a champion junior college football team and now will be heading on to play at the university level.
Gutierrez, an offensive lineman, was a member of the Feather River College team (located in Northern California) which won the American Championship Bowl the past two seasons, going undefeated both times.
With help from the blocking of Gutierrez, Feather River led the state in rushing yards with 3,863 while achieving an 11-0 record in 2022.
Now Gutierrez is excited about transferring to the University of St. Mary’s in the fall.
“I want to finish out my college career, learn more about football, and then come back home and coach,” Gutierrez said.
