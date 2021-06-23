The Citrus Belt Area Athletic Directors Association (CBAADA) recently recognized Fontana A.B. Miller High School Class of 2021 graduates Jhovanny Hernandez and Abigail Macedo as CBAADA 2021 Athletes of the Year for excellence in sports and in the classroom.
Hernandez and Macedo, who both played multiple sports for Miller, received Citrus Belt patches and certificates.
“Jhovanny and Abigail were star athletes for A.B. Miller who were also campus academic leaders and role models, who gave their all in the field and in the classroom,” Miller Athletic Director Jeff Omar said. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and are excited to see them continue to pursue their dreams at college and beyond.”
----- HERNANDEZ, who graduated with a 3.85 GPA, was a running back for Miller’s football team and sprinter on the track and field team, running the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long jump and triple jump.
At Hernandez’s very first track meet, he saw his teammate get injured just prior to the 200-meter race. Running solo against the entire opposing track team, Hernandez bolted out of the starting blocks with his best start ever and won the race.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the Citrus Belt. I never thought I would get it,” Hernandez said. “I will miss the friendship and camaraderie of playing sports at A.B. Miller. My favorite memory is the final football game we played in 2021. I got injured on the first play and my teammates came out and carried me off the field. I am so grateful to have these amazing teammates and coaches.”
Hernandez will attend UC Riverside and study biology, with a dream of someday becoming an anesthesiologist or surgeon. He is currently serving an externship at a medical clinic in Upland.
----- MACEDO, who graduated with a 3.4 GPA, played two years of volleyball and four years of soccer at Miller, serving as the team’s goalkeeper, earning All-League honors as a sophomore and junior and helping the team to consecutive league championships. Macedo also plays year-round for the Legends FC soccer club.
Macedo will always cherish the camaraderie she established with her teammates. Her favorite memory is traveling to her first CIF playoff game on the team bus, gaining insight from her older and more experienced teammates, who mentored her and helped to instill a work ethic and joy of competing that inspired Macedo to practice and play soccer every single day.
“Being part of the A.B. Miller athletic program was so amazing. The friendships and relationships can never be replaced,” Macedo said. “I had an incredible bond with my volleyball team. One of my favorite moments is when we finished in third place at a tournament. It was such a great feeling. I would do anything for my teammates.”
Macedo plans to continue playing soccer at the college level. She will attend the University of La Verne and major in business, hoping to become an entrepreneur and start her own business.
Macedo and Class of 2021 graduate Abel Aguilera were both recognized as the school's 2021 Ken Hubbs Memorial Scholars for excellence in athletics, citizenship, community service and commitment to further their education. Aguilera is a two-sport athlete who played basketball and volleyball.
“Congratulations to our esteemed athlete-scholars, who have provided leadership and joy for the entire school. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Miller Principal Dr. Dustin Saxton said. “I would like to commend the dedicated and hard-working A.B. Miller teachers and coaches who have helped our students to balance achievement in sports with excellence in the classroom.”
