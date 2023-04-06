The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team surged to a 9-2 lead and then held off a late rally by Rubidoux for a 9-7 victory on April 3.
Landon Herrera bashed two singles, scored a run, and drove in two runs for the Rebels, who raised their record to 4-1 in league action and 5-4 overall.
Wilman Perez collected two singles, a run, and an RBI.
Aidan Garcia hammered a double, scored three runs, and had one RBI.
Nathen Sandoval doubled and Gabriel Mendez and Ilya Ridge both singled.
Mendez was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in five innings and striking out six batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Rebels scored a run in the seventh inning for a dramatic 1-0 win over Jurupa Valley.
Garcia drove in Eyain Gutierrez with the decisive tally.
Herrera and Sandoval provided singles during the game for Miller.
Sandoval pitched well, scattering seven hits and striking out seven batters en route to the shutout.
