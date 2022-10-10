The Fontana A.B. Miller football players came very close to obtaining a dramatic victory on Oct. 7, but Rubidoux rallied to pin a heartbreaking defeat on the Rebels.
Miller took a 19-15 lead in the final minutes thanks to a spectacular 89-yard kick return by Sergio Lopez.
However, Rubidoux scored a touchdown at the very end of the game and escaped with a 22-19 win.
Miller, which was ahead 13-0 at halftime, was led by Mario Hayward, who rushed for 47 yards in 10 carries and scored a touchdown.
Abraham Ramirez-Castro completed 4 of 5 passes for 28 yards, and he also rushed 2 times for 7 yards and a TD.
Lopez caught 3 passes for 23 yards.
On defense, Hayward and Lopez both recovered fumbles, and David Perez and Eric Copeland had sacks.
Jesse Ramirez made 6 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles. Freeman had 4 tackles and 8 assists and Lopez had 4 tackles and 7 assists. Copeland had 3 tackles and 7 assists and Anthony Guerrero had 2 tackles and 9 assists.
Miller (1-1 in the Mountain Valley League and 2-5 overall) will travel to Pacific on Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.