Mario Hayward and Isaac Granados each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Fontana A.B. Miller football team romped past Rubidoux, 42-14, on Oct. 8.
The Rebels lifted their record to 2-0 in the Mountain Valley League and 4-2 overall.
Hayward gained 192 yards in 9 carries and scored 2 touchdowns, while Granados produced 101 yards in 6 attempts and also cashed in 2 touchdowns.
Andrew Ridge completed 4 passes, each to different receivers. He teamed up with Tyler Jean-Jacques on a 78-yard pass play, and he threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to Sergio Lopez and 18 yards to Luis Dominguez.
Damien Herrera Lopez was 4-for-4 on extra point tries.
On defense, Jean-Jacques intercepted a pass and Raymond Navarro, Matthew Perez, and Matapula Peauolemoana all had sacks.
Navarro made 4 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles, and 3 of his tackles were for losses.
Lopez had 1 tackle and 10 assists. Steven Thomas had 3 tackles and 5 assists, Hayward had 3 tackles and 3 assists, Dominguez and Perez each had 1 tackle and 5 assists, Granados had 1 tackle and 4 assists, Skye Binion had 7 assists, and Anthony Guerrero had 5 assists.
Mokeni Vave had 1 tackle and 8 assists, and 3 of his tackles were for losses.
Miller is scheduled to play Pacific at home on Friday, Oct. 15.
