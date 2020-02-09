The Fontana A.B. Miller High School soccer ladies have won their second straight Mountain Valley League championship and are heading into the CIF playoffs.
The Rebels finished in a tie for first place with Indian Springs as both teams finished with 11-1 records in league action.
The key victory for Miller came on Jan. 30, when the Rebels acquired a 1-0 win over Indian Springs.
Then the Rebels ended the regular season with a 2-1 conquest of Vista del Lago on Feb. 4.
Miller will begin the CIF Division 5 tournament with a home game on Thursday, Feb. 13 against Beaumont, the No. 3 team from the Mountain Pass League (11-9-3).
