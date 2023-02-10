After being awarded the No. 3 seed in the CIF Division 6 playoffs, the Fontana A.B. Miller boys’ soccer players proved that they deserved that high honor in the first round of the post-season tournament on Feb. 9.
The Rebels fired in seven goals in the first half and breezed to a 7-1 win over Cathedral City at Bruce Richardson Stadium.
Miller, which was ranked No. 3 in the final CIF poll, improved its record to 10-0-2 with the resounding victory.
Diego Munoz scored four goals to lead the way for the Rebels, who benefited from a complete team effort, according to coach Anthony Torres.
“It’s been an amazing season,” Torres said. “I’m very proud of these guys.”
He said there are a couple of reasons why the team, which won the Mountain Valley League championship during the regular season, has been so successful.
“I feel like it’s been the communication that these guys have been having, and the bond that we’ve created over a period of time,” Torres said. “I hope these guys know what they have and continue to trust and believe in what they do.”
Miller will play at home against Irvine in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.