The great season for the Fontana A.B. Miller boys’ soccer team came to an end with a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals of the CIF playoffs.
The Rebels tied Victor Valley, 2-2, but then lost on penalty kicks on the afternoon of Feb. 18.
It was the only loss of the season for Miller, which went 11-1-2 overall.
The Rebels were league champions during the regular season with an 8-0-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.