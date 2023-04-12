The Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team stayed in first place in the Mountain Valley League by romping past Indian Springs, 17-7, on April 10.
By winning their fifth straight game, the Rebels raised their record to 7-1 in league competition and 8-4 overall.
Nathen Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles, two runs, and three runs batted in to lead Miller.
David Perez pounded a double and a single, scored three runs, and had one RBI.
Landon Herrera singled twice, scored a run, and knocked in three runs.
Ilya Ridge singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs, while Liam Good, Aidan Garcia, Gabriel Mendez, and Eyain Gutierrez all supplied singles.
----- IN A previous game, Miller rolled past Rubidoux, 13-4, as Sandoval swatted a triple and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Perez had two singles and three runs, while Ridge singled twice, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Deanthony Rios and Richard Sevilla both had two singles and one run. Herrera singled and drove in two runs. Garcia and Mendez both had a single, run, and RBI.
Sandoval was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and four runs in five innings while striking out seven batters. Mendez pitched the sixth inning and did not give up any hits.
----- ALSO, Miller shut out Rubidoux, 19-0, as Ridge, Andrew Guzman, and Andrew Ortiz combined to pitch a two-hitter.
Herrera led the offense by going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Gutierrez singled twice, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. David Perez doubled and drove in two runs, Ridge singled and drove in three runs, and Sandoval had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Mendez went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI. Rios had a single, three runs, and one RBI, and Garcia, Wilman Perez, and Angel Lopez each had a single, run, and RBI. Good and Mason Raney both had a single and a run.
