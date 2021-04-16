The Fontana A.B. Miller football team had dreams of finishing undefeated in the shortened 2020-2021 season and winning the league title.
However, those hopes were ruined when Indian Springs pushed across a tie-breaking touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minutes and pinned a heartbreaking 22-14 defeat on the Miller squad on April 15.
Miller, which ended the year with a 2-1 record, had rallied from a 14-8 deficit to tie the score at 14-14 late in the fourth period.
On that drive, quarterback Andrew Ridge made some key plays, including a completion to Pharaoh Brown in a fourth-down situation. The touchdown was accomplished on a 5-yard run by Oscar Fuentes, Jr.
But right afterward, Indian Springs moved the football downfield and snapped the deadlock with a TD on a short run.
Miller had one last chance to come back, driving inside the Indian Springs 40-yard line, before being stopped in the last seconds.
Miller's first touchdown came at the start of the game. The home team accepted the opening kickoff and advanced into Indian Springs territory thanks to an exciting 50-yard run by Tyrone Freeman.
After Miller reached the 3-yard line, Ridge kept the football and ran through a huge hole created by the offensive linemen for an easy touchdown.
Miller maintained an 8-0 lead at halftime before the visitors responded with a pair of scores in the third period.
