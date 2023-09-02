The Fontana A.B. Miller football team raced to a 30-6 halftime lead and breezed past Rialto, 51-32, in a non-league game on Aug. 31.
Eric Copeland rushed 9 times for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass as the Rebels piled up 304 yards on the ground and raised their record to 2-1.
Ilya Ridge completed 3 of 6 passes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Plus, he gained 52 yards in 5 rushes.
Jai’vionn Barner gained 48 yards in 5 carries and scored a touchdown. Jesus Rasura picked up 26 yards in 4 attempts, while Adrian Root had 15 yards in 2 carries and a TD.
Other ground gainers were Isaiah Sepulveda, Izaiah Ramos, and Jared Brieske.
Landon Herrera had 2 receptions for 71 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.
Daniel Villela kicked a 38-yard field goal and 5 PATs, and Albert Duran had a PAT.
Miller will play at home against Arroyo Valley on Friday, Sept. 8.
