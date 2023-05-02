The Fontana A.B. Miller High School track team won the Mountain Valley League championship recently.
Miller’s Olivia Alvarez and Ignacio Quevedo were named the MVPs of the league finals. They were the winners of the one mile and two mile races.
Other top performers for the Rebels were Anthony Guerrero in the triple jump, Eric Copeland in the high jump, and Amber Minjarez in the 100 high hurdles.
The high finishers will be advancing on to the CIF preliminaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.