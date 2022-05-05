The Fontana A.B. Miller boys’ volleyball team advanced to the CIF quarterfinals before losing to San Gabriel Academy, 3-1, on May 4.
The Rebels finished with a 23-9 overall record during their fine season.
Miller had won its first two games of the Division 5 tournament by scored of 3-1 over North on April 28 and San Gabriel on April 30.
Miller, coached by Elizabeth Guzman, won the league championship during the regular season with a 10-0 record.
