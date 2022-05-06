The Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie and obtain a 7-5 win over Rancho Mirage in a CIF Division 6 playoff game on May 5.
Robert Alvarez helped spark the Rebels by crushing a triple and two singles, scoring two runs, and driving in one run.
Nathen Sandoval had three singles, two runs, and one RBI, while Daniel Martinez had a double, single, run, and RBI. Andrew Ridge had a double and a run and Landon Herrera, Josemanuel Saldana, and Jeremiah Gardner all singled.
In Round 2 of the playoffs, Miller will face Estancia on Tuesday, May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.