A wrestler from Fontana A.B. Miller High School is performing well in CIF competition.
Setsianna Kraynak took seventh place in the 116-pound weight class at the CIF Eastern Division Girls' Wrestling Championships at Corona High School this past weekend.
She will now advance to the CIF Girls' Wrestling Masters Championships at Marina High School.
During the regular season, Kraynak helped the Rebels take first place in the league standings.
