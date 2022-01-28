Rebels

The six Miller wrestlers who achieved individual championships during the league finals gather for a photo with coach Jim Kraynak.  (Contributed photo by FUSD)

The Fontana A.B. Miller High School girls’ wrestling team captured the Mountain Valley League championship recently.

Six Miller wrestlers achieved individual championships during the league finals.

The winners were Priscilla Mata (101 pounds), Setsianna Kraynak (116), Alexis Alvarez (137), Bianca Guzman (170), Joanna Nibbles (189), and Jocelyn Vega (235).

Coach Jim Kraynak was very proud of the girls’ accomplishments.

