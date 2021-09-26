After falling behind Grand Terrace, 30-13, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team rallied in the second half to pull within 30-29 on Sept. 24.
However, the Rebels’ exciting comeback attempt was extinguished as Grand Terrace scored a touchdown in the final minute and held on for a 36-29 win.
Miller, which saw its record dip to 2-2 in non-league action, is scheduled to begin Mountain Valley League competition on Friday, Oct. 1 with a home game against Jurupa Valley.
Quarterback Andrew Ridge completed 14 of 24 passes for 204 yards for the Rebels, and he also gained 81 yards in 16 rushing attempts and scored 3 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.
Mario Hayward was the leading ground gainer, acquiring 109 yards in 17 carries and also catching 2 passes for 44 yards.
In the first quarter, Ridge lofted a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hayward to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead, but Grand Terrace responded with a pair of TDs to go on top, 16-7.
Near the end of the first half, Ridge threw a 38-yard pass to Sergio Lopez, setting up a 12-yard touchdown run by Ridge to cut the margin to 16-13.
Early in the third period, the visitors moved out to a 30-13 lead, but the Rebels replied with a 3-yard TD run by Ridge.
Then Isaac Granados intercepted a pass, setting up Ridge’s 4-yard scoring run, and Miller was within one point.
Miller had another chance to score late in the game, driving past midfield, but the Rebels lost the ball on downs, and the opponents proceeded to cash in their final TD.
Tyler Jean-Jacques was the leading receiver for the Rebels, catching 5 passes for 41 yards. Steven Thomas had 3 receptions for 64 yards and Lopez had 3 catches for 52 yards.
