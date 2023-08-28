In the third quarter of their wild, back-and-forth football game against Perris on Aug. 25, the Fontana A.B. Miller Rebels pulled off a terrific play.
After relying on their strong running attack throughout the game, the Rebels caught Perris by surprise when quarterback Ilya Ridge threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Scottie Hernandez, giving Miller a 37-35 lead.
But just when it seemed like the Rebels had some momentum, Perris took it all away. The visitors rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 48-37 win over Miller at Bruce Richardson Stadium.
The Rebels (who are now 1-1 in non-league action) turned in some good individual performances, but their defense could not contain the explosive Perris squad.
Jesus Rasura sparked the offense by gaining 77 yards in 11 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Jared Brieske produced 58 yards in 6 rushing attempts, while Ridge ran for 23 yards in 9 tries and scored a touchdown.
Izaiah Ramos carried 7 times for 21 yards and Isaiah Sepulveda carried 4 times for 12 yards, and they each cashed in a TD.
Rasura caught 2 passes for 33 yards and Ramos had a 3-yard reception. Rasura had a 50-yard punt return and Ramos brought back a punt 40 yards.
Daniel Villela kicked a 33-yard field goal in addition to 3 PATs.
On defense, Rafael Nieblas made 5 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Juanpablo Rodriguez had 4 tackles and 3 assists, Sepulveda had 4 tackles, and Anthony Guerrero had 3 tackles and 4 assists.
Rasura intercepted a pass and Rodriguez recovered a fumble. Villi Paama had 2 tackles for loss and Isaac Flores, Juan Sanchez, and Brieske each had sacks.
Miller’s next game was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at Rialto.
