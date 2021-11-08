Fontana A.B. Miller’s fine season ended with a 33-6 loss to 29 Palms in the first round of the CIF football playoffs on Nov. 5.
Miller concluded the year with a 6-3 record, which included the Mountain Valley League championship.
The score was close at halftime, with Miller trailing only 14-6, but then 29 Palms pulled away in second half.
Quarterback Andrew Ridge completed 15 of 24 passes for 117 yards, and he also carried the football 13 times for 70 yards and scored the team’s touchdown.
Tyler Jean-Jacques caught 7 passes for 77 yards, while Steven Thomas had 4 receptions for 24 yards and Sergio Lopez and Luis Dominguez each hauled in 2 passes.
While playing on defense, Dominguez intercepted a pass and returned it 13 yards.
Tyrone Freeman and Thomas each made 5 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles. Jean-Jacques had 4 tackles and 3 assists, Skye Binion had 3 tackles and 4 assists, Raymond Navarro had 2 tackles and 9 assists, Mokeni Vave had 2 tackles and 7 assists, Anthony Guerrero had 2 tackles and 4 assists, and David Perez Jr. had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
