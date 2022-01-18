Members of the Bloomington community gathered at Kessler Park on Jan. 15 to unveil monuments in honor of four prominent graduates of Bloomington High School.
A huge concrete monument and a baseball field scoreboard at the park now signify the “Gary Mendoza Memorial Field” in honor of Mendoza, a long-time dedicated volunteer who was an integral part of Bloomington Little League.
“Gary Mendoza’s legacy had a lasting impact on our Bloomington community and his support for the children will be passed on through generations,” said San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
During the ceremony, organizers of the event also unveiled personalized benches honoring Evric Gray, a retired New Jersey Nets basketball player; Mike Ashman, a retired head coach of Cal Poly Pomona’s baseball team and current batting practice coach; and Lonell Roberts, 11-season baseball player in the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization.
“As Gary Mendoza would always say, ‘At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids.’ And that’s exactly why this park was the perfect place to honor these four great people,” Baca Jr. said. “This park will hold memories and accomplishments of local heroes for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.