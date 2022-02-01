NASCAR action is returning to Southern California this month, but before it arrives in Fontana on Feb. 27, there will be a special NASCAR event in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 6.
For the first time in the almost 100 years since its opening in 1923, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host a NASCAR race with the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500’s season-opening exhibition.
This event marks a historic occasion for both the storied stadium and the racing world, as no venue other than the famed Daytona International Speedway has ever held the NASCAR’s prelude event to the Cup Series race. Now the Coliseum can add this event to its long and decorated list, including Olympics, Super Bowls, World Series, and visits by U.S. presidents.
The event is to be contested around a quarter-mile asphalt oval that has been built around the facility’s football field.
The Clash will give the sport its first competitive look at the Next Gen car in a non-points event.
Gates open at 10 a.m., heat races start at noon, last chance qualifying is at 1 p.m., and a pre-race concert by rapper Pitbull will begin at 2 p.m. The Clash will take place at 3 p.m., with an Ice Cube race-break performance at Lap 75.
The NASCAR season will officially begin on Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500.
----- THEN IN FONTANA, the WISE Power 400 will take place at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27. This will be the marquee event of the track’s 25th anniversary celebration.
“We look forward to making memories together during this historic weekend,” said Dave Allen, the Auto Club Speedway president.
Last year’s race at the local track was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tickets for the Fontana event are on sale at www.autoclubspeedway.com.
