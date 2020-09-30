NASCAR has announced its 2021 Cup Series schedule, including the series’ return to Fontana for the third race of the season on Sunday, Feb. 28 at Auto Club Speedway.
The 2021 season for the NASCAR Cup Series will kick off on Feb. 14 with the historic 63rd running of the Daytona 500 before heading south to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race of the season on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Following the weekend in Homestead, the Cup Series will once again make its West Coast swing, beginning in Fontana before heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7 and Phoenix Raceway on March 14.
“We are excited to be hosting the NASCAR Cup Series back here at Auto Club Speedway next February,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “It’s an amazing time of year for our fans throughout the country and the competitors across the sport to make the trip to our community here in Southern California, and we look forward to kicking off the series’ three-week West Coast stay.”
Renewals for the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway are already underway for existing customers, and tickets for the event will go on sale to the public in early November. Fans can view the full 2021 Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.
NASCAR, which owns the Fontana facility, is reportedly interested in converting the two-mile speedway (which was built in 1997) into a short track.
On Sept. 8, NASCAR submitted site plans to San Bernardino County in a proposal that would involve remodeling much of the existing infrastructure while also "reducing the size of the property's footprint to free up land for other uses or an eventual sale," according to an article published in The Athletic.
This proposal would mean that the layout would stay the same for the 2021 race, and then construction would begin to remake the facility. This would mark the first time that a large NASCAR oval would be modified into a smaller track.
For more information about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, visit www.autoclubspeedway.com/renewals or call 800-944-RACE (7223).
