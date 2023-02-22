NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez greatly enjoys competing at Auto Club Speedway — which is why he is not too thrilled about what will be happening sometime soon at the Fontana track.
Suarez, who finished a career-high 10th place in the Cup Series point standings last year, is eagerly looking forward to being one of the participants in the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26 (and also to being involved in a meet-and-greet with fans the day before).
But he knows that this will be the final event on Fontana’s two-mile oval. There will not be any racing at the local speedway in 2024 because the site is being converted into a half-mile short track, and construction could last all the way into 2025.
“I love that racetrack. I love that place. The community there always makes me feel like home,” Suarez said recently.
He said he would have preferred that the track stayed the same as it was, and he was uncertain about the future at the Fontana facility.
“I think it will be very sad if we wouldn’t come back. I don’t think that’s going to happen, though. But I think definitely there is going to be a main change. I just hope that transition happens quick and we can come back and don’t miss anything else,” he said.
Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to achieve a Cup Series victory when he took top honors at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, and he also came very close to winning Auto Club Speedway’s race last year. He was briefly ahead with three laps to go, but he then dropped to fourth place and Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag.
He was interviewed after that Fontana race and said that even though he was disappointed that a victory slipped out of his grasp, he vowed to return stronger than ever.
“I can tell you that I’m going to work very, very hard to go to Victory Lane very, very soon here,” he said at that time.
The Pala Casino 400 will be his one big chance to fulfill that goal.
In addition, Suarez (who took seventh place at the Daytona 500 earlier this month) will be holding a meet-and-greet with fans on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Freeway Insurance office, 9800 Sierra Avenue, Suite B.
