NASCAR driver Joey Gase is spreading the important message about the value of organ donations, and students at Fontana A.B. Miller High School helped him with that effort on Feb. 27.
Gase came to Fontana for the purpose of participating in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 1, but before that he visited the Miller campus to participate in a special event called "Donor Dots of Hope."
Hundreds of students and local representatives signed and stamped pink donor dots -- representing the local people currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant -- on Gase's No. 35 race car.
"It's been great talking to these students about being an organ donor," Gase said. "I'm passionate about doing this because of my mom, who died in April of 2011 from a brain aneurism when I was 18 years old."
Following his mother's death, Gase and his family decided to donate her organs, eyes and tissues, saving and transforming forever the lives of 66 people who were waiting for a lifesaving transplant.
Gase, who said he had the pleasure of meeting two of those people whose lives were saved, was awarded NASCAR’s inaugural COMCAST Community Outreach Award in 2015 for his volunteer work.
OneLegacy, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in Southern California, partnered with Gase in promoting the event at Miller.
Dana Manaloto was one of the students in Miller's Health Services Academy who received OneLegacy T-shirts and supported the cause.
"This event is good for creating awareness," Manaloto said. "I would recommend donating your organs because it can help a lot of people. You can make an impact on the world around you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.