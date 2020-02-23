Auto Club Speedway will once again host the popular NASCAR Hauler Parade to kick off the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race weekend in Fontana.
The community event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27 and will feature a giant parade of more than 40 NASCAR Cup Series haulers driving along Perimeter Road outside of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone at the speedway.
The hauler viewing area will be open in Lot 1 from 3 to 5 p.m., and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can take photos and cheer for their favorite NASCAR driver and race team during the event, which is free to the public.
The parade is designed to increase enthusiasm for the Auto Club 400 race, which will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the speedway.
For more information about the parade and to purchase tickets to the Auto Club 400, call 800-944-RACE (7223), or visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.