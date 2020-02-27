All of the stars of NASCAR will be in Fontana for the annual running of the Auto Club 400, but one star in particular will receive much of the attention: Jimmie Johnson.
The race on Sunday, March 1 will be superstar Johnson's final trip to Auto Club Speedway as a full-time driver, and the Southern California native will be honored in several ways to mark the occasion.
Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, will be given a five-wide salute at the start of the race; Johnson’s long-time mentor, childhood friend and motocross racer Ricky Johnson will be the honorary pace car driver; famed Los Angeles artist Jonas Never is creating a large mural in the Fan Zone; a street at the main entrance of the speedway will be named Jimmie Johnson Drive, intersecting with Jeff Gordon Way; and Johnson will be featured on the cover of the event program.
Johnson, who is from El Cajon, has been deemed worthy of all this praise because he is the owner of six Victory Lane trophies at Auto Club Speedway -- the most of all time.
He has led 980 laps around the two-mile track, and on top of the six wins, the driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE owns the most all-time records with five second-place results, zero DNFs (did not finish), 25 lead-lap finishes and an average finish of 7.6.
Johnson, who had a strong showing in last week's Las Vegas race with a fifth-place finish, has some huge milestones on the horizon. The next time he crosses the finish line first, he will have scored his 84th points-paying Cup Series win to tie Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth all-time.
Johnson currently is 10 wins behind former teammate Jeff Gordon, who has 93 victories and is third on the list. Johnson has the most wins of all active drivers with 83.
Johnson announced last November that he would be retiring after the 2020 season.
The Auto Club 400 will begin at 12:30 p.m. Traffic will be heavy along Cherry Avenue the day of the event.
Another race, the Production Alliance Group 300, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m.
